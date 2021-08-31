Suhum NPP clashes: My driver wasn’t part – MP

MP for Suhum, Kwadjo Asante

• The member of parliament of Suhum says his driver was not involved in the altercations at the funeral over the weekend

• He said that the conflict had nothing to do with neither the Vice president nor the Minister for Trade and Industries



• He has called for calm and focus as the police investigates the matter



Member of Parliament for Suhum constituency Kwadjo Asante has debunked assertions connecting his driver to clashes that led to the assault on Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, sustaining deep cutlass injury in the head.



The incident which over the weekend at a funeral involved two rival groups of the incumbent New Patriotic Party.



He said that his personal driver was not involved in the incident neither was any cutlass picked from his car as reported in the media.

Reacting in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the Suhum MP intimated that, “I wish to state categorically that, my personal driver was not involved in the case neither was cutlass nor implement picked from my car as is being alleged in the media.”



There have been reports and videos over the weekend indicating that, the driver of the member of parliament of Suhum constituency had inflicted a cutlass wound on a member of the NPP during a clash that ensured between the communicators of the party and the followers of the MP at a funeral on the 28th of August 2021.



Kwadjo Asante also noted that the clashes had nothing to do with Vic President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or the Minister of Trade and Industry Allan Kyeremanteng as reported in the media.



He, therefore, asked that they be accorded some respect and not dragged into the unfortunate incident that took place.



“I further wish to state that, the sad conflict had nothing to do with H.E. the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry Hon. Allan Kyeremanteng. I pray that these eminent leaders of my party, the New Patriotic Party, be accorded the needed respect and dignity and not brought into this unfortunate incident. As a party, we abhor any form of violence and wish to passionately call on our members and the public to remain calm and focused,” he said.

Mr Asante further charged his constituents exercise restraint as the police investigate the matter and also pledged to cooperate and support in any way possible to resolve the situation peacefully.



Read his statement below:



