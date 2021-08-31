Suhum clash: Political parties must have pyschologists - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has condemned the violent clashes between some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The incident that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, had the party's Lower West Akyem Communications Officer Bernard Kwesi Amoani's forehead slashed with a cutlass, allegedly by the driver of the Suhum MP, and another victim, Alexander Odei, also sustained injuries on his lips.



Those involved in the clashes were said to be supporters of the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, but the Trade Minister has refuted the claims saying "rumours currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party".



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Prof. Joseph Osafo rebuked the party supporters over their violent fight and suggested that it is imperative for the parties to hire psychologists to avoid party violence.

According to him, the psychologists will assist with engaging the parties' grassroots to ensure they exhibit the right behaviours.



"As we build the nation, political parties also need to have psychologists. I'm serious about this. They will help them with the grass-root engagements because that is where emotions are intense... They need to hire psychologists. In fact, if you go to very serious developed democracies, they have it who help the party. They check what is the terrain, what is the attitude in town; it all helps and holds talks with the grassroots as well as engaging them," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



