Suhum clash: They were in NPP T-shirts but that's not NPP behaviour - Nana Fredua condemns factions

Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta, has condemned the violent clash among some members of the party at Suhum in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

Some NPP members were caught in a viral video in a fierce fight on the funeral grounds of the late father of one of the party’s communicators known as Opare.



The party’s Lower West Akyem Communications Officer, Bernard Kwesi Amoani, was allegedly slashed with a cutlass on his forehead by the driver of the Suhum MP and another victim, Alexander Odei, sustained injuries on his lips.



The incident occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



The violent clashes are said to have been between supporters of the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Commenting on the incident on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Fredua distanced the NPP from the behaviour of the angry fighters.



According to him, "this is not an NPP behaviour... they happen to be in NPP T-shirts but that's not an NPP behaviour."

Also, the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has denied claims that the clash was between his supporters and that of the Vice President.



In a statement, Mr Kyerematen said; “the incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well-meaning Patriots.



“Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false, but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party.”







