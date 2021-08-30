Suhum clashes 'babaric' and 'unfortunate' - Alan Kyeremateng

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

The Trade and Industry Minister and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kyerematen has condemned the weekend violence that broke out between some party supporters at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

This was contained in a statement issued by his office on Sunday night.



Footages widely shared online show a free-for-all brawl at a funeral event, putting lives in jeopardy. The attack also left at least two people injured, including a party communicator.



Although the cause of the brawl is yet to be ascertained, the police are already on the heels of driver of MP for the area named only as Jamalo.



Describing the August 28 incident as “barbaric”, Mr Kyerematen further discounted claims the clash was between his supporters and those of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false, but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule,” adding that, “I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party.”

For him, such misunderstandings should never escalate to the point where lives are put at risk. He reiterated that barbarism of any sort does not have a place in the New Patriotic Party as violence does not form part of the party’s ideals.



“I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious co-existence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence.”



Mr Kyerematen has, therefore, called on the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to “resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.”



Meanwhile, the Suhum District Police Command has launched investigations into the case.



Read full statement below

Press Release 29-08-2021



ALAN KYEREMATEN CONDEMNS CLASHES BETWEEN SOME NPP SUPPORTERS IN SUHUM



The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well meaning Patriots.



Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false, but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party.



I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence.

I therefore urge the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.



Signed: Alan Kyerematen



SOURCE: DAILY MAIL GH