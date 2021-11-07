Suhum shooting chaos: Police officer arrested, gun retrieved

Detective Sargent Welbeck Agyina has been arrested. File photo

The Suhum police have arrested Detective Sargent Welbeck Agyina in connection with the shooting incident which led to the injury of seven persons at Suhum on Saturday during the installation of Nana Ohene Fianko, National Security Operative as Akyempimhene.

The suspect who also sustained minor injuries in his right palm was arrested and detained for interrogation shortly after being discharged by the Suhum Government Hospital.



Through police intelligence, the locally manufactured gun which was discharged has been retrieved.



Meanwhile, victims Sandra Kwakye and Roselyn Boateng have been treated and discharged by the Suhum Government hospital while John Offei and Kwadjo Darko said to be in critical condition have been referred to Regional Hospital, Koforidua for further treatment.



Emmanuel Offei, Francis Ntow and Godfred Owusu are still on admission at Suhum Government Hospital.



The incident occurred at about 1:30 pm Saturday, November 6, 2021, when the newly enstooled chief with stool name Nana Amoako Darko was in his residence with his family and friends preparing to grace a durbar in his honour.

Detective Sargeant Welbeck Agyina Stationed at CID Osu, Accra, who is also a cousin to the newly installed sub-chief allegedly fired a pump-action gun in the midst of the celebrants.



Seven persons namely John Offei, 26, Sandra Kwakye, 23, Roselyn Boateng, 32, Francis Ntow, 27, Emmanuel Offei, 33, Kwadjo Darko, 50, and Godfred Owusu, 32, sustained varying degree of gunshot wounds and were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment in an Ambulance.



Suspect Detective Sargent Agyina who also suffered bruises in his right palm was also quickly disarmed and handed over to the Police.



According to the Public Relations Officer for Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the scene of the crime was visited and an empty 70mm BB cartridge purported to have been discharged by the suspect was retrieved and the scene processed.



Starr News gathered that the enstoolment of the top national Security capo at the Jubilee House Nana Fiako Nana Ohene Fiako now with stool name Nana Amoako Darko as Akyempimhene of Suhum brought a joint team of about 100 armed national security operatives, Military and Police who took over the streets of Suhum amidst indiscriminate firing of gunshots into the air.

The gunshots escalated when the new sub-chiefs were being paraded in town after taking his oath. This created fear and panic among residents of Suhum.



Despite the incident, the enstoolment process went on successfully as planned with a massive durbar held for the new Akyempimhene Nana Amoako Darko.



Some dignitaries spotted were Chief of Suhum Osabarima Ayeh Kofi II, Kwadwo Asante MP, Suhum Constituency, Fletcher Kwabi, Former Suhum Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. David Asante Apeatu, former IGP, and Prophet Obofuor.



Mr. Kingsely Agyeman, Registrar of Scholarship Secretariate was chairman of the occasion.



The clergy, Muslim community, the media, departmental heads, and traditional rulers were also in attendance.