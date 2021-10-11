Suhuyini questions the motives of activists against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

• Alhassan Suhuyini has taken on the 18 Ghanaians who are against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

• He has questioned their motives and why they are against the bill



• Some eight MPs are leading a bill to get homosexual activities criminalised



Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, NDC MP for Tamale North, has questioned the motives of some 15 renowned legal, academicians and activists challenging the legislation that seeks to fully criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



According to him, these 18 persons have never spoken about issues of other minority groups, so it marvels him why they are vocal on the LGBTQ+ bill.



Suhuyini, who is part of some eight MPs sponsoring a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," said:



“I am only sad about some belated activism of some people, especially when they claim to be showing this activism in support of minority groups. We are in this country where SALL doesn’t have representation in Parliament. They are a minority group, but activists like doctors and professors, especially in the field of democracy, haven’t said anything on that. I am also sad that as we speak, Achimota School is back in court against the boy who has chosen to carry locks.”

“The doctors and the professors who think they must engage in activism in support of minority groups have said nothing. As I speak, Muslim young ladies are still struggling in our institutions to put on their hijab, but they haven’t said anything about it. So, what is their gain in being an activist in this gay matter?” he asked on Citi FM’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme on Saturday, October 9.



Some 18 renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals filled a memorandum challenging the anti-gay legislation submitted to Parliament.



In the memorandum, they contend that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ and adjacent activities, is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”



To push the anti-LGBTQ+ will be to challenge Ghana’s constitution and democracy, they also argued in the 18-page document.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is currently before Parliament prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.



Support for the LGBTQ+ community would also be criminalised.