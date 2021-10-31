Suhuyini recounts how Netherlands Embassy eventually approved his visa

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini is MP for Tamale North

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has disclosed through a rejoinder that the Netherlands Embassy has granted him his visa.

The MP was recently denied a visa after he had applied for the same at the Embassy.



Social media was buzzing with claims that he had been denied a visa by the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana because he is one of the promoters of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill in the country.



But the legislator had stated that the embassy did not state emphatically the reason for denying him the visa.



It later turned out that he was denied the visa for not having enough economic and social ties to Ghana to prompt his return.



He later appealed the decision by the Embassy and in his latest update, he has disclosed that the Embassy’s denial was an error.

“Yesterday, I indeed received my passport with an entry visa to the Netherlands. I wish to express my profound gratitude to all citizens who expressed indignation at the reasons given for my initial denial. 4



"I’m also grateful to the staff of the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana for their prompt response to my protest letter and subsequently acting to assuage fears of many that my initial denial of the entry Visa, may have been a simple error and not related to my association with the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 before the parliament of Ghana.”



Read his update below:



UPDATE!!!!



Rejoinder: Suhuyini reveals recent visa denial, refuses to link it to LGBTQ+

On 20th Oct. 2021 l received a telephone call from the Embassy of Nertherlands in Ghana. The caller acknowledged the receipt of my protest letter and apologized for the inconvenience I suffered as a result of what may have been an error, which they assured they were committed to investigating. I was requested to submit my passport directly to the Embassy if I still intended to undertake the planned trip, so they could handle my request personally since their Visa services are outsourced to a private agency.



I was at the time out of Accra. Last Wednesday, 27th October I got another call from the Embassy when I was back in Accra and together with a protocol officer we submitted my passport to the embassy. We were pleasantly received and assured that my passport will be returned before my other planned trip to the UK today Saturday 30th Oct, 2021.



