Suhuyini reveals recent visa denial, refuses to link it to LGBTQ+

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini is MP for Tamale North

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has opened up about how he was denied a visa to one of the Western countries.

He, however, insists he does not think it’s a result of involvement in the Anti LGBTQI+ bill before Parliament.



“I have been one person that people have approached to make an issue out of a recent denial of a visa that I have refused to make an issue out of it. I blame my protocol officer for some of the processes.



"Yes, I was refused a visa but I don’t think it is connected yet. So I still want to pursue it and be sure that it is connected before I make a case out of it,” he told host of TV3 New Day.



His comment comes a day after Arthur Kennedy, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is based in the USA in an interview, revealed that some Ghanaian MPs are being denied visas and warned by pro-LGBTQ+ western countries to stay away from the bill or risk travel bans.

Alhassan Suhuyini is part of the team of eight legislators who are sponsoring a Private Members' Bill for LGBTQI+ activities to be criminalized in Ghana.



Currently, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 is before Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.



The Committee have been receiving memos for and against the bill.



The religious and traditional community have thrown their weight behind the bill and asked for it to be passed to make LGBTQI+ and its related activities illegal in Ghana.