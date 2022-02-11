Suhuyini wants NMC Chair hauled before Parliament over arrests of journalists

MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini

Tamale North lawmaker, Alhassan Suhuyini, has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to invite the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC) to answer questions relating to recent arrests of journalists in the country.

In the last few weeks, some journalists including Media General’s Captain Smart and Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah have been picked up by the Police.



The Police said Bobie was picked up in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

“His arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Friday, February 11.



But making a statement on the floor of the House on Friday, February 11, Suhuyini who is a former broadcaster said “Mr Speaker, guided by this provision of the 1992 constitution, and given the growing concerns in our country over the seeming state involvement because of the characters who represent the state in the harassment and in some cases the detention of media personnel.