Suicide, divorce on the rise over closure of land borders – Jomoro MP

Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is appealing for the opening of land borders closed last year as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to her, divorce and suicides are on the rise in her constituency which borders Ivory Coast as a result of hardships associated with the closure of the border.



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery in answering a question filed by the MP stated the government will only consider re-opening Ghana’s land borders if the security situation within the sub-region improves and based on the advice from the COVID-19 experts.

But speaking to Kasapa News, the Jomoro MP stated her constituents cannot wait any longer and will hit the streets very soon.



“Right now because of the answer that the minister has given, it has actually given me something to think about. Anytime I visit, the constituents really want to do something like a demonstration or something but I have been calming them down. I told them that since I have this question coming up they should be calm and wait till I finish with the minister. If we find out that nothing is going to be done then we move to the next action which will be maybe demonstration or doing Press conferences and all that…”