Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death worldwide – Clinical Psychologist

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur

A clinical Psychologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur says suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in the world, especially among 15 to 29-year-olds, with the majority occurring in low and middle-income countries.

According to him, about 1,500 suicide cases are reported annually.



Dr. Arthur stated that death by suicide among men are dominant than in women, stressing that many men who go through depression and traumatizing situations do not try to seek help. He said several, rather choose to commit suicide to salvage the situation rather than opening up and seeking support.

Dr. Arthur who was speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show during the celebration of World Mental Health day encouraged people to be each other’s keepers.



He emphasized that among all professions in Ghana, health practitioners stand a higher risk of suicide due to overly stressed work and addictive behavior regarding clinical-related issues coupled with their personal problems.