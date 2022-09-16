Summon Dery, others over Aisha Huang brouhaha – CDD-Ghana to Akufo-Addo

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana has said the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and other relevant state agencies must be questioned on the case involving galamsey businesswoman Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang.

Speaking to Starr News, Senior Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, Paul Yaw Abrampah, indicated the twists and turns of the case call to question if the president has regular security briefing.



“The President is our leader, and he makes appointments and swears in all executive positions in the country, and he is aware of people’s duties. The president can call his Minister in charge of the Interior or National Security and get facts on these issues easily.



“The National Security Coordinator, the National Security Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Ghana Immigration Service is under the Ministry of Interior. So this should not be an issue that the president should go on air and say he is confused as to what actually happened. Are we saying that the president is not getting detailed security briefings in the country,” Mr. Abrampah quizzed.



He continued: “Now that it has become a big issue that you are supporting the Attorney General to take up the issue, you should definitely be getting a briefing on it. So I expect the president to summon the Interior Minister under whose jurisdiction issues of migration falls to give a full fact and briefing to him.”

Mr. Abrampah also stated that now that the issue is in court, the president might be misfiring if he should sack any of his appointees in relation to the Aisha Huang saga.



“Definitely, with the judicial service, if the case should travel the length of the law. They will call for witnesses and call for facts of the case. That is where we are going to get the full facts of the case.



“I got a hint that the Minority caucus is planning to summon people to come and give them facts or wanting to establish an independent investigation into the issue. All of these will complement the process to unravel the actual truth in the case. If it happens that there were compromises on the way, then the law must take its course,” the Programs Manager added.