Summon US embassy over hoisting of LGBTQI+ flag – Sam George tasks Akufo-Addo

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

•Sam George says the US embassy is breaking diplomatic protocols with the hoisting of the LGBTQ+ flag

•He has appealed to the president to call the embassy to order



•Sam George says he will consider using Parliament to address the issue if government fails to act



Sam Nartey George, one of the eight members of Parliament sponsoring the Private Members Bill for the criminalization of same sex relations and its related advocacy has said that he would not mind instituting legislative action against the United States Embassy in Ghana.



The US Embassy according to reports has been hoisting a flag that represents Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community in the country.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Sam George said that the incident has come to his notice and that he will take action against the embassy.

According to him, the move forms part of a deliberate attempt by the US government to promote LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



He said the US is driving a policy which is targeted at getting nations to legalize same sex and other related issues across the world.



“The US has pro-LGBTQ as part of its foreign policy initiatives. There is an official advocate of LGBTQ to the world. Recently the US ambassador put out an advertisement seeking for an advocate here in Ghana,” he said.



He however warned the Embassy to be mindful of international law on diplomacy as their actions constitute an attack on the country.



Sam George who described the hoisting of the flag as ‘needless display of showmanship,’ stressed that diplomacy requires that embassies do not act in ways that contravenes the laws and values of their host country.

He therefore called on the presidency to direct the Minister of Foreign Affairs to call the embassy to order else he will use the legal means to compel them.



“I believe that the US embassy must be minded by the Vienna Convention. The Vienna Convention on diplomacy states that diplomats must be respectful of the local laws of their host country. If the host country criminalizes LGBQT as it is currently, it is an affront to the sovereignty of this state hoisting an LGBTQ flag in the country.



“This directive came from the State Department and the flags were to be hoisted in June because June is gay pride month but the US embassy did not. They are hoisting it now because of the discussion on the passage of the bill. They are trying to make a grand stand but it is needless showmanship. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has not hoisted a flag. I will demand the Jubilee House to summon the US ambassador. You must respect every country,” he said.