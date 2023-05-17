Summoning the ‘money throwing’ aspirant is a wasteful exercise – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo, has described the summoning of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirant Juliana Kinang Wassan by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigation as a wasteful exercise.

The unsuccessful candidate was captured on video spraying notes of monies during the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer indicated that the Special Prosecutor has no legal grounds to investigate and charge the aspirant.



“Another wasteful exercise. If the person is happy and she is throwing out her money, you say come let me investigate you. For what? Corruption? Is the aspirant working in any government office and monies are reported missing? Or, you are inviting her because the monies she threw out amounted to 100gh, 200gh or even 1000 notes. What are you going to investigate?” he asked.



The lawyer added that since the Special Prosecutor cannot prove the sum of money showered on the day of the primaries, the SP will have no case in investigating the aspirant.



“Even he [SP] doesn’t know the amount, so what is he investigating,” he continued.

Background:



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant, who was captured in a viral video throwing out money on the day of the presidential and parliamentary primaries, has been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for alleged corruption.



This was contained in a letter reported by myjoyonline.com.



The said letter cited the aspirant, Juliana Kinang Wassan of the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency, as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation concerning her act during the primaries last Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The parliamentary candidate aspirant, Kinang Wassan, was one of the people who stood to be voted for to represent the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency on the ticket of the NDC in the 2024 general election.

