Sunyani East: Aggrieved NPP members injunct upcoming polling station elections

NPP flag

A Sunyani High Court has granted an application for injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), restraining the ruling party from conducting elections to pick new officers at various polling stations in the Sunyani East Constituency.

The plaintiffs, Asoma Mohammed and three others, have accused the Constituency Election Committee headed by Ansu Kumi of deliberately making nomination forms unavailable to all aspirants.



They further claimed that the Committee is rather issuing the forms to some favourites clandestinely, thus denying others the opportunity to contest in the election.

The suit filed on Monday, February 28 named the NPP and its Election Committee Chairman, Ansu Kumi, and eight Committee members as defendants.