Sunyani East MP asks newly elected NPP regional executives to prioritise party unity

File photo of the NPP flag

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East constituency, has called on the newly elected regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize and endeavour to unite the ranks and file of the party.

He emphasised the support of every member was needed in the 2024 electioneering to enable the party to break the eight in the next Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Sunyani on the aftermath of the Bono Regional Elections of the NPP, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh advised the newly elected executives to bring on board all aspirants who contested the elections in the electioneering.



"The battle ahead is very crucial and our great party can win the Election 2024 if we bury our differences, forge ahead in unity, identify and tackle the diverse and emerging problems within the party in a more responsive and proactive manner," the MP stated.



He congratulated all the new executives for their election victory, saying the "task ahead remains herculean and we must work hard to strengthen unity within our rank and file."

Describing Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the incumbent Bono Regional Chairman of the party who retained his position as a great asset, the MP promised to support the executives to make the party more attractive in the region and woo floating voters.



"Chairman Abronye is very hard working. His victory is an indication that the grassroots have confidence in him and we must all support his leadership to widen our votes in the next election," Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh stated.



The MP, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), asked the aspirants who lost the elections not to be discouraged, instead rally solidly behind the executives, ensure formidable force and work hard to enhance the fortunes of the party.



Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh advised supporters and members of the party to highlight the numerous achievements of the government to maintain the confidence Ghanaians had in the NPP.