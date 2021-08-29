Sunyani East MP lauds Chairman Abronye for being transparent

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh has lauded the exemplary leadership of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye for being the best leader to occupy the seat in the region.

According to him, Kwame Baffoe Abronye did not only hit the ground running upon assumption of office but has also been transparent and solidified the frontier of the party in the region whilst he has visited all the constituencies on countless occasions.



Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh noted this at the Annual Delegates Conference organised by the Sunyani East Constituency under the supervision of the Regional Secretariat of the party.



The constituency delegates conference is in line with Article 7(27) of the NPP’s constitution and is a prelude to the party’s national delegates conference, where the constituency executives adopted various constituency reports.



The conference which was held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols was also used to discussed welfare issues, matters that would ensure unity, cohesion and help transform the fortunes of the party in the constituency ahead of the next general elections.

Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh speaking at the conference on Thursday, August 26, 2021, said, no Chairman to the best of his knowledge has gone down from constituency to constituency with the regional executives during campaign season canvassing for votes for both the Parliamentary and the Presidential candidates.



He averred that the Regional Chairman and his current team are exceptional and deserve another term in office as regional executives due to their transparency, commitment and dedication towards the general well-being of the party in the region.



Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh took the opportunity to appeal to the supporters and other stakeholders in the party to support and collaborate with Chairman Abronye and his team as they use the available resources to effectively and efficiently strengthen the party in the region as the party prepares to break the eight-year cycle.