Sunyani MCE assures regular engagements with stakeholders for development

Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive

Source: GNA

Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has promised regular and active engagements with all stakeholders to facilitate the progress of the Municipality.

"I think it is rather imperative to engage everybody so that together we can move the development of the Municipality to the next level.



“So my administration would anchor on a rigorous consultation as that remained the surest way to facilitate rapid socio-economic growth”, Mr. Kumi told the media on Wednesday in Sunyani.



He said development required concerted and collective approach, hence the need for the people to remain purposely and development-oriented, irrespective of their political inclination.



As the embodiment of the people, Mr. Kumi said the role of traditional authorities, Assembly Members, unit committees and religious leaders could not be over-emphasised if the Municipality could achieve the desired socio-economic growth.



He underscored the essential role of the media and therefore stressed the need for practitioners to be development-oriented and shun tendencies that could divide the people to disturb the prevailing peace in the Municipality.

Peace, Mr. Kumi emphasised was crucial for the advancement of the society and asked everybody to uphold and defend peace for the purpose of development.



He stressed the Assembly would ensure effective partnership with Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, and advised the people to do the same so that together, their immediate development needs could be identified and tackled.



"It has been my desire to serve and protect the interest of the people, and that is exactly what I am going to do", Mr. Kumi stated.



The MCE assured equitable distribution of the Assembly’s resources to better the living standards of everybody in the Municipality.