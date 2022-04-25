Sunyani Regional Hospital gets Emergency Paediatric Unit to address child mortality

Young President Organisation at the Sunyani Regional Hospital

The Ghana Chapter of the Young President Organisation (YPO) has set up an Emergency Paediatric Unit to prevent avoidable and needless deaths and bring the rising cases of child mortality at the Sunyani Regional Hospital under control.

YPO is a United States-based global leadership community of extraordinary chief executives, with more than 30,000 members from 142 countries.



In that regard, the Ghana chapter has presented modern medical devices and equipment valued at US$100,000 to the unit.



They include brand new patient monitors, infusion pumps, suction machines, hospital beds, several consumables, portable autoclaves, gun thermometers, examination lights, soap dispensers, and others.



In addition, the Chapter presented three incubators, two radiant warmers, baby courts and phototherapy machines to the Neonatal Intensive Unit (NICU) of the hospital.



Mrs Emefa Awuah-Darko, the Spouse Partner Officer, Ghana Chapter, YPO expressed worry about the lack of modern medical devices and equipment in health facilities, contributing to rising cases of child mortality in the country.

She, therefore, stressed the readiness of the Chapter to make a significant impact towards preventing mortality and infant deaths in the country, saying the chapter intended to extend the gesture to other deprived regional hospitals.



Mrs Awauh-Darko expressed the hope that with the setting up of the unit and the medical devices, the child mortality rate would be brought under the barest minimum.



Dr. Cardinal Newton, the Medical Director of the Hospital, described the items as mind-blowing and promised to ensure that they were used for the intended purpose and maintained as well.



He expressed appreciation to the YPO for the gesture, saying “we never thought this could be a reality”, and appealed to other organisations and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the hospital.



Dr. Newton expressed discomfort that many of the medical devices and machines at the hospital were now obsolete, saying the facility was also going through serious financial stress and appealed for support.

Dr. Mrs Esinam Ama Nyarko, a Paediatrician and the Head of the Paediatric Unit of the Hospital later told newsmen that only one of the three incubators at the NICU was functioning.



As a referral facility, she indicated child mortality remained high but added the unit had put in place interventions to control the situation.



“We have intensified public education in the airwaves and in the local communities on the need for pregnant women to attend regular antenatal and post-natal clinics so as to prevent childbirth complications.”



Dr. Nyarko also appealed for a child-friendly ambulance, indicating that many parents could not afford the cost of the ambulance when peculiar cases were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.