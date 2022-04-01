Sunyani West Municipal Assembly holds staff durbar

Evans Kusi Boadum, Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani West Municipal Assembly

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has held its maiden staff durbar of the year 2022 with a call on staff to adopt good work ethics to boost the development objectives of the Assembly.

The durbar was a platform to address the shortcomings and challenges of staff and also find ways to address them.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum in an address welcomed everyone and said it is a privilege to have such a gathering which enables Management to interact with Staff. He urged all to participate in the deliberations and share issues with regard to the Assembly.



The MCE explained that the gathering would help Management know the success and challenges of staff in the line of their duties.



He urged staff to be committed to their jobs and discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.



He also advised the staff to stay away from party politics at the workplace.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Gordon Domayele urged staff not to shirk their sense of duty and commitment to work.



He advised the staff to be punctual to work and avoid lateness to work. He stressed the need for staff to maximize their efforts and also encourage teamwork.



"As public servants, we should be mindful that government work is a business that we are doing for the people of Ghana and for that matter we should render quality services," he added.



The Staff had the opportunity to ask questions and made suggestions which as addressed by Management.