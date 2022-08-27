Sunyani flooded after a heavy downpour

Correspondence from Bono Region

Some parts of Sunyani in the Bono Regional Capital have been flooded following a heavy downpour on Friday, August 26, 2022.



The Twene Amanfo-VRA, VRA-SSNIT, Central Business District (CBD), REX, and Bank of Ghana-University of Energy and Natural Resources roads were all submerged as a result of the heavy pour.



The situation got many people, especially traders stranded in town as vehicles struggled to meander their way through the already submerged roads.



Some drivers parked their vehicles for safety reasons as the rains continued to fall compounding the problem for stranded individuals.



Nana Kwame Asamoah, a driver with car number BA-511-21 who operates on the Sunyani-Fiapre stretch told GhanaWeb that he was forced to close early because the stretch was flooded and he was not prepared to take any risk.

“Yesterday, I had to close at an unusual time because of the floods. The Bank of Ghana stretch and other areas were flooded and drivers could barely see the road so I needed to close because I didn’t want to risk my life”.



A trader, Madam Philomena Gyamfi, disclosed that she had a hectic time getting home yesterday as a result of the rains because no driver was willing to drive through the rain.



“I got home very late last night because of the floods. My usual taxi driver had closed because he said he was afraid to drive through the rain likewise other drivers”.



Meanwhile, many residents have blamed the floods on choked gutters and the siting of buildings in waterways and have called on authorities to address the problem since flooding in Sunyani is gradually becoming a yearly ritual.



