Supply of coronavirus vaccines will soon surpass demand – Dr. Nsiah Asare predicts

Presidential Advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

The Presidential Advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has expressed confidence that soon the world’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines will exceed the demand.

He noted that with this situation in the offing, Ghana will not have to worry about vaccinating 20 million persons for herd immunity.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “A lot of people have ventured into creating the vaccines abroad and with that, we have the hope that supply will become more than the demand from the 3rd and 4th quarter. The Americans have their own factory and the UK also with their vaccines has vaccinated about 70 percent of the first dose and 70 plus percent of the second dose”.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare noted that besides the current happenings in the international scenes, government’s intervention in acquiring vaccines will also ensure that Ghana immunizes 20 million citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic.



COVID-19 vaccines will be free in all hospitals across the country

“Twenty million vaccination in Ghana is highly achievable despite what is happening in COVAX facility and India’s issues,” he assured.



In his 23rd address to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19, President announced that the government seeks to vaccinate twenty million people to reach a herd immunity against the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of June.



“Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people,” the President stated.