Support AGASS to rehabilitate devastated buildings - Headmaster appeals

The affected school building

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Headmaster of Seventh-Day Adventist Senior High School, Agona-Ashanti Mr. Kingsley Gyimah has appealed to the government, alumni, Educational stakeholders, and corporate organizations to come to the aid of the school after a torrential downpour has wrecked the school leaving some students stranded on campus.



The appeal was made when the school was hit with a torrential downpour which caused devastation on the campus of Agona SDA SHS.



Mr. Gyimah indicated that the devastation has led to overcrowding in the school making teaching and learning experience very cumbersome.



“since the school faced this unforeseen challenge, the academic experience has been very difficult since many buildings including roofings on House one and two boys dormitories were ripped off. Due to that, whenever the rain falls, it gets into the rooms which give another extra work to students since they have clear from the rooms in order not to make the buildings weak” He said.



Mr. Gyimah noted that in as much as the school has experienced this catastrophe, school is still in session and there was no need for the closure of the school since the situation is manageable.

“School is still in session although some of the buildings and water reservoirs have been destroyed yet we can manage the situation to ensure that students feel comfortable to pursue their academic activities” he expressed.



AGASS headteacher unequivocally commended the National Disaster and Management Organization and the MP for the area Mavis Nkansah Boadu for their timely response and support for the immediate recuperation of the school.



He however appealed to Old students and other relief agencies to come to their aid to restore the school environment to normalcy to re-establish a good teaching and learning environment and also implored for a new teacher’s bungalow for easy monitoring of students on campus.







Background

Torrential rains coupled with winds hit Seventh-Day Adventist Senior High School, Agona [AGASS].



It was revealed that five water reservoirs were destroyed; parts of the boy’s dormitory and dining hall roofing were ripped off as well as the toilet facility at the girl dormitory being collapsed.



In recent times, there have been constant torrential downpours in some parts of the Ashanti region specifically Agona and its surrounding communities which has led to the unforeseen disaster