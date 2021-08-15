Support Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision - NPP Communicator to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye has called on Ghanaians to remain steadfast in supporting President Akufo-Addo’s government because he will deliver on all his promises.

According to her, despite the challenges confronting the nation, the President Akufo-Akufo Addo will do everything possible to enhance Ghana’s fortunes even in the midst of a global pandemic.



“Success awaits those who steadfastly commit to any requisite sacrifice”, she said.

“We are determined and cannot be deterred. We have had our challenges as a nation but difficult moments are but for a moment as long as our courage to persevere prevails. Be optimistic because there are better days ahead. Indeed, President Nana Addo is doing his best for this country and the results will soon be clear to all”, she added.



She also appealed to Ghanaians to take advantage of every opportunity created by the government saying “President Akufo-Addo is systematically working to deliver on each of his promises. Thus far, he has shown vision, displayed strategy and remained unwavering in his belief that his vision for Ghana would be realized. Let us rally behind him, give him our utmost support, and remain steadfast in our hope for him to deliver on his promises”.