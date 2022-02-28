Support E-Levy for development - Louisa Bema Nana Boakye

Ghanaian political activist, Louisa Bema Nana Boakye

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A U.S.-based Ghanaian political activist, Louisa Bema Nana Boakye, has called on Ghanaians to support Government’s E-Levy Bill, which is currently before Parliament, to help it mobilise enough funds for its operations, among others.

According to Ms Boakye, with all the public uproar concerning the initial 1.75 % E-Levy, which has now been reduced to 1.5%, Ghanaians stand to see massive development from the proceeds to be accrued from the E-Levy, if they endorse it.



She has therefore called on Minority MPs, to put partisan interests aside, think about Ghana’s development and give the E-Levy the leverage it demands.



“At the 2022 budget reading, Ghanaians were hit with the introduction of a proposed 1.75% levy which was to cover all mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.



“In some quarters, there has been a disagreement over its implementation since it may operate against the principles of equity and equality. For instance, if I pay for a pair of jeans that cost GH¢100 using the mobile money platform, it will cost me an extra (GH¢1.75) whereas the person who doesn’t use the mobile money platform will still pay GH¢100 for the same pair of jeans.



“Thus, the distinction between the person that contributes to national development and the person that does not, lies in the decision to go digital.

“Secondly, it may discourage people from patronising the digital platforms (within the spectrum that the levy covers) which may defeat the very essence of financial inclusion and digitalisation.



“However, if only Ghanaians can be guaranteed that the E-Levy will be used for real development, which they probably have not witnessed with respect to other taxes in the past, then they should support it.”



She continued that Government’s E-Levy should be welcomed by all since all over the world, governments use taxes to provide essential services to the populace.



“I am very sure if people had confidence that their hard-earned monies will be used for their benefit, then the government will face no opposition in the passing this levy. As such, it behoves on government to create this environment of trust and not just to forecast what these monies will be used for in the next budget.”