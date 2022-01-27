Support E-Levy to ensure massive development – George Kwame Aboagye to Ghanaians

MP for Asene Akroso Manso constituency, George Kwame Aboagye

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The MP for Asene Akroso Manso constituency, George Kwame Aboagye, wants the public to support the introduction of the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy.

According to him, the introduction of the levy will aid in the construction of more good roads nationwide.



The MP also said the introduction of E-levy will provide enough funds to develop the road sector immensely, and that will be appreciated by every citizen.



“Everybody should support the E-levy which is coming for our benefit and our own good to develop the infrastructural base of our country particularly. It is a good thing for us because it is going to take us from our current stage to a level that will be appreciated by every Ghanaian in the country,” Hon. George Kwame Aboagye exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on 'Anopa Nkomo' on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



About E-levy



The government through the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta introduced the levy as part of the 2022 budget.

However, its voting led to fisticuffs in the Parliament due to the sharp division on the controversial levy.



The Minority and the Majority are sharply divided over the levy and its implications for financial inclusion and the cash-lite society agenda.



The Minority has said it will do all it can to ensure that the bill does not see the light of day, insisting it is not in the best interest of Ghanaians.



However, the Majority has maintained that the levy will help the government raise the needed revenue to meet the infrastructural demands of the country.



Meanwhile, the house could not approve the bill before proceeding on recess.