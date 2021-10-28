Support IGP to transform Police Service – Akufo-Addo to Police Council

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and IGP, Akuffo Dampare

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Governing Council (Police Council) of the Ghana Police Service to do everything within its mandate to support the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the police administration to build a professional and a world class service.

The Police Council is a constitutional body that derives its mandate directly from the 1992 Constitution of the Republic. Article 203 clauses one to three of the 1992 Constitution spells out the mandate of the Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service.



Article one (1) says, “the Police Council shall advise the President on matters of policy relating to internal security, including the rule of the Police Service, budgeting and finance, administration and the promotion of officers above the rank of Assistance Commissioner of Police.



Two (2), the Police Council may, with the prior approval of the President, by constitutional instrument, make regulations for the performance of its functions under this Constitution or any other law and for the effective and efficient administration of the Police Service.



Three (3), regulations made under clause (2) of this article shall include regulations in respect of – (a) the control and administration of the Police Service;



(b) the ranks of officers and men of each unit of the Police Service, the members of each rank and the use of uniforms by the members;

(c) the conditions of service including those relating to the enrolment,



salaries, pensions, gratuities and other allowances of officers and men;



(d) the authority and powers of command of officers and men of the Police Service; and



(e) the delegation to other persons of powers to discipline person and the conditions subject to which delegations may be made.



Addressing the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service after administering the oath of secrecy and the official oath to them in Accra on Tuesday (26 October), Akufo-Addo said his government is determined to ensure that the Police Council succeeds, “to help guarantee that we have a police service that the people of Ghana deserve”.

“I want to encourage the Police Council to provide the requisite strategic direction to the Police Service that will with the support of other security agencies within our national security architecture, help consolidate peace and security in the country.



“I have deep confidence in you members of the Council, to meet the expectations of Ghanaians. I believe strongly that in you, we can help create a society governed by the rule of law and respect for human rights. The Police is at the frontline of this enterprise,” Akufo-Addo said.



In his response, the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, chairperson of the Police Council, noted that the governing council will work very hard to make the Ghana Police Service one of the best in Africa.



“Police professionalism over the years has been a major issue for the police administration to grapple with. It is refreshing that the IGP has started rolling out a number of policies and strategies to regain public confidence.



“We want to assure His Excellency and the good people of this country that we will consistently support the IGP and the police administration to consolidate these gains,” Dr Bawumia said.

Members of the Council



Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, and Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq. member of the Ghana Bar Association, are members of the Council.



The other members are Commissioner of Police (COP) Joseph Boakye Appiah (retired), representing the Officers Association, ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa K. Andoh-Kwofie, Ghana Police Service (Senior Rank), INSPR Felix Essuman, Ghana Police Service (Junior Rank), Hadih A. Bin Salih, president’s nominee and Madam Cecilia Eguakun, president’s nominee.