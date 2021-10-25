Support Police with quality weapons, not toy guns – Gov’t told

President Akufo-Addo and the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Member of Parliament for Buem, Mr Kofi Adams, has asked the government to procure quality and durable weapons to the security agencies to enable them to combat crimes effectively.

Mr Adams said Parliament will do its part in approving the government’s budget for the security sector, but, the central authority, he said, should endeavour to provide quality materials to assist in the crime fight.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Mr Adams who is a member of the Defence and Interior Committee said security must be valued at all times, not only when there is trouble.



“We on the Defence and Interior committee will do everything to support all our security agencies to be able to function and function effectively. As I keep saying we should not wait to see the value of security in insecurity.

“Mostly, people don’t see the value of security until insecurity occurs. Sometimes, we don’t see why we should even invest in security in our homes, why we should invest in simple dogs until something goes wrong then we know. We think that investment in security is a waste, it is never a waste.



“Let us preempt some of the things, let us invest in security. Government must be serious about investment in security. When parliament gives the mandate for that investment let us not go and bring toy equipment to them.



“Let us buy what is durable, let us buy what can properly be used to protect and defend the people.”