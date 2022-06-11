Support companies to buy back, recycle plastics to curb the plastic menace – Odike to gov’t

Akwasi Addae Odike

Founder and 2012 presidential candidate for the United People’s Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike has asked government to support water bottling companies to recycle plastics as a measure to contain the ‘plastic menace’.

He said that government can collaborate with these companies to set up recycling plants and introduce some form of plastic buy back project.



The idea, he believes, would halt the practice of indiscriminate littering of the environment with plastic bottles and sachet rubbers.



Explaining his viewpoint, the UPP founder suggested the establishment of collection centres at strategic locations where people can drop off their bundles of bottles and plastic rubbers.



“It is high time we pushed for water bottling companies to start recycling the empty bottles and sachets. They can set up depots in communities where people can gather and send sachets and bottles in exchange for a box of water and this would encourage more people to keep the environment clean instead of littering.”

Mr. Akwasi Addae Odike made the proposal while sitting in as a presenter for a day on Angel FM’s Mid-morning Show dubbed ‘Y’adwumanie’ with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.



He further advocated the building of underground sewage and closed storm drains to carry water from torrential rains which he believes can help resolve the perennial flooding in Accra.



“The drainage designs from our architects and engineers are not good and it is high time we changed them”, he said while hosting the show on Thursday, June 9.