Support government efforts to improve health delivery to women – Private sector urged

Kofi Asmah in a pose with Ben Brako

Source: Ebo Koomson, Contributor

The private sector has been tasked to generously donate to health institutions across Ghana to augment the government’s efforts at providing good health care services to women and children.

Managing Partner of law firm, Gyandoh, Asmah and Co, Kofi Asmah made this call in a speech delivered at a maternity care fund-raising event held by the Ghanaian Women's Association of Georgia (GWAG) at the Atlanta Banquet Hall in Georgia, USA.



GWAG is a US 501(c)(3) charity, established with a core mission to give back to local communities in Ghana and in Georgia by helping to improve the lives of women and children through healthcare and educational initiatives.



Kofi Asmah was unveiled as a key donor to GWAG and he noted how he was introduced to GWAG by Sheriff Owens of Cobb County, Atlanta and how he was touched by the significant impact GWAG has made in hospitals across Ghana leading him to accept to be a regular GWAG donor.



“In Ghana, women die every day from preventable and treatable pregnancy related ailments,” he noted. “The Government has invested in healthcare delivery and maternity wards, but private individuals and businesses must all contribute to saving our women and children by donating equipment to hospitals and healthcare facilities and supporting institutions that have a proven track record in prioritizing the health of women and children.”



The Ghanaian Women's Association of Georgia has deployed maternity equipment and supplies including incubators worth almost One Million US Dollars (US$1,000,000) to 35 Maternity wards across Ghana including the Oda Government Hospital, Akosombo Government Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Elmina Urban Health and Ampenyi Health Center.

Vital maternity care services equipment have also be sent to the 37 Military Hospital Children’s Ward and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Maternity ward.



There are planned donations to the Sanzulley Clinic, Ngalechie CHPS Compound, Apowa Health Center, Whindo Health Center, and Anaji Health Center.



Kofi Asmah also commended GWAG for winning the Global humanitarian leadership award - Philanthrophy global humanitarian leadership award from The Corporation for National and Community Service & The Global of International Alliance.



Members of GWAG are part of a diverse group of female entrepreneurs and professionals working together to address socio-economic needs in Ghana. Their vision is to implement sustainable programs that increase access to healthcare and education and enhance the lives of women and children to enable them to participate in every aspect of life.



The keynote address at the fundraising event was delivered by Lady Dentaa Amoateng of GUBA and there was a music performance by highlife legend, Ben Brako.