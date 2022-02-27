Support grows for investigations into Chief of Staff’s 120,000 payment to Adwoa Safo

Chief of Staff gave 120,000 to be given to Adwoa Safo, says Kennedy Agyapong

Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Kennedy Agyapong’s claims



Asiedu Nketia joins calls for payment made to Adwoa Safo



There is a growing public support for an investigation to be carried into some monies allegedly paid into the account of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong during an interview last week revealed that he was given an amount of money by the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare to be deposited in the Fidelity Bank account of Adwoa Safo.



Despite failing to disclose the actual denomination of the said amount, Kennedy Agyapong noted that the 120,000 payment was part of efforts to get Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been away from parliament to return to the country and assume her duties.



The revelation, however, has led to various calls for an investigation to be carried into the said payment and the purpose for which it was made.

Aside a complaint by anti-graft group, Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana (CACG), lodged at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reiterated calls for the investigation.



Related to the calls also, a Youtube channel known as Oman Channel, sought to get the views of some Ghanaians on whether it would be necessary for an investigation to be carried into the matter.



In tandem with the position of CACG and the call by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, some members of the public who spoke to Oman Channel have reiterated the need to establish the source of the funds, as well as a determination of whether the payment amounts to a misappropriation of public funds.



Among the various views shared on the matter, some members of the public also believe the member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who in this case made the claims should be invited by the relevant state agencies to answer questions on his claims.



Watch video of some Ghanaians sharing their views on the matter below:

