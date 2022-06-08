0
Support photojournalists in Ghana to enhance their operations – GJA

Vice President Of The GJA, Linda Asante Agyei Linda Asante Adjei, Vice president of the Ghana Journalist Association

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: starfmonline.com

Vice president of the Ghana journalist Association, Linda Asante Adjei has called on the general public and the various security agencies in Ghana to view the work of photojournalists as crucial in news gathering and reportage in the media space.

According to Linda Asante Adjei, media reports cannot be complete without photos attached to the stories to be churned out to the reading public hence the need for all to give them their deserved recognition.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of the executives of the Ghana photojournalist Network(GPNET) under the theme: the role of photojournalist in Ghana development Agenda, Linda Asante Adjei also charged the various security agencies to give photojournalists the recognition as media professionals in the discharge of their duties as journalists.

“Imagine a newspaper, magazine billboards online articles without photos, it will not be appealing to readers", she said adding that pictures tell stories on their own.

Linda Asante Adjei took cognizance of the vital role of photojournalism and urged the network to be ethical and professional in order to bring meaning behind the image.

President of Ghana photojournalist network(GPNET), David Andoh in an interaction with starrfm.com.gh noted that Ghana photojournalists have a lot to offer with regard to our culture and history.

He said Ghana's cultural diversity is quite a vas compared to our counterparts in other countries where they have just a few to report on as photojournalists.

Challenging media houses to give premium to photojournalists with training in their media organizations, David Andoh laments that refusal to do same may diminish the photojournalism profession in the country.

The Network's numerical strength is about forty at the time of the inauguration while the GPNET is affiliated with the Ghana journalists Association.

Source: starfmonline.com
