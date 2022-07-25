Support private tertiary institutions to get charter by 2024 - Government urged

Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, President of Evangelical Presbyterian University College

Source: GNA

Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, President of Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC) has appealed to Government to provide resource support to private tertiary institutions to “enhance their chances of getting charter by 2024.”

He said private tertiary institutions played a crucial role in providing quality education to the citizenry, therefore, government must extend support to these institutions in areas of infrastructure, laboratories and research grants.



“If we accept the fact that Government alone cannot shoulder the burdens of educating the masses and that private partners are viable collaborators, then Government must extend the GETFUND to private tertiary institutions...,” he said.



Professor Bakah who made the appeal at the 13th graduation ceremony of the EPUC in Ho, lamented the delay in release of scholarship funds to private tertiary institutions, saying this was seriously affecting the smooth running of the institutions.



The President noted that while public universities did not need such monies to pay salaries, private universities rely heavily on them to pay their staff, hence the delay in the disbursement was having serious toll on the activities of the institutions.



Professor Bakah asked the Government to intervene for the bursaries to be paid to the University College and to ensure that in the disbursement of the bursaries private universities were considered first before the public ones.

He commended the University of Cape Coast and University of Winneba for their mentoring role, leading to the numerous successes chalked by the University College and the E.P Church for its spiritual, moral and financial support towards the growth of the institution.



The President entreated the graduates to be guided by the core values of the University College: Hardwork, Discipline, and Togetherness, in all their endeavours and should never accept the status quo without interrogating it.



Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, Dean of School of Business, University of Cape Coast (UCC) said UCC would continue to provide support to EPUC for its growth and development.



He said UCC would not relent in its mentorship role in ensuring that the College had the best administration, staff and programmes that would culminate in producing quality graduates who would make positive impacts in the world.



Professor Gatsi, who deputised for the Vice-Chancellor of the UCC commended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church for establishing the institution and supporting its growth.

He urged the graduates to be humble, innovative, disciplined and to work hard, saying the world required these qualities in all points of engagement including community and entrepreneurial.



Professor Gatsi implored them to “avoid getting rich quick,” make effective use of the knowledge and skills they acquired so they could navigate life with ease and to bring about the needed change the world had been yearning for.



He charged them to be committed and determined to face any challenge with confidence, aspire for greater heights and demonstrate tenacity to show to the world that they were worthy to contribute to advancement of humanity.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister in speech read on his behalf also commended the E.P. Church, and Management of EPUC for their unrelenting efforts in providing quality and accessible university education to many students in the Volta Region and beyond.



He said the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council recognised the effort of the Church and acknowledged the fact that government alone could provide university education to the many qualified students, hence the need for private universities to play a critical role.

“In order for Private Universities to be in the position of providing opportunities for students to get access to university education outside the public universities, there is the need for some form of governmental or State support especially for the private universities established by faith-based organisations whose motive is not profit-making.”



A total of 266 graduated with degrees in areas including Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Agribusiness, Human Resource Management and Organisation Development, Credit Management and Finance, Corporate Secretaryship and Management, Governance Studies while seven graduated with diploma.



Musa Fuseini was adjudged the overall best student, and Nana Yaa the best female student.