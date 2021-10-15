Support schools after absorption into public education system

Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, has entreated communities to continue to contribute resources to the growth of the Senior High Schools (SHSs) they have built through self-help, even after their absorption into the public-school system.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Sunday to absorb the Ziavi Senior High Technical School (ZISTECH) at Ziavi-Dzogbe, in the Ho Municipality, into the fold of public schools.



“We should not lose sight of the fact that the Government has so many burdens to attend to in education and other spheres of national life.



“We owe it a duty to ourselves and the future generation, therefore, to continue to support ZISTECH for this school to rapidly become a beacon of academic excellence and moral values in the community of senior high schools,” Madam Amafuga added.



The Regional Director of Education urged the management of the school to provide strategic and quality leadership to consolidate the gains made over the years and take bold steps to attain short, medium and long-term goals of the school.



Madam Amafuga also urged the management to make good use of the Ghana Education Service’s administrative and governance structures within and without the school, to ensure that ZISTECH progresses on a good note and also focus consistently on effective teaching and learning as well as moral values.

A prominent citizen of Ziavi and chairman of the planning committee of the event, Mr John-Mark Nuku Alifo said that the zeal and enthusiasm demonstrated by the people of the Ziavi towards the establishment of ZISTECH seven years ago, and its subsequent absorption into the public-school system, testified to their high sense of patriotism and commitment to quality education for their children.



He said that plans were far advanced to hold the first-ever home-coming fiesta for Ziavi citizens from far and near, to identify and address priority development areas for Ziavi.



Mr Alifo gave the assurance that every development activity in Ziavi would be carried out with utmost consideration for the ‘Green Valley’ status of Ziavi.



Meanwhile, Togbe Adza Nye IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi-Dzogbe has donated 200 modern desks and a mower to the ZISTECH.