Support us to maintain law and order – IGP to journalists

The IGP said this at an engagement with senior editors in Accra

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP George Akuffo Dampare, has told the media to partner with the Police in ensuring law and order in the country.

He said this at an engagement with senior editors in Accra on Thursday, November 4.



A series of tweets after the engagement said, “He, therefore, called on them to use their powerful platforms to partner with the Police in the maintenance of law and order and to collectively confront issues affecting the security of the country.”



“He assured the media that the Police Administration is determined to deliver on its constitutional mandate. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, chaired the meeting and he was supported by members of the Police Management Board.”

“Ghana Police Service Meets Editors and Media Partners. The Ghana Police Service continued its strategic stakeholder engagements, yesterday, Thursday, November 4, 2021, with a meeting between the Police Administration and editors, media managers, and partners”



“The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney, moderated the event. Also in attendance were some other Senior Police Officers from the Greater Accra and the Tema Regional Police Commands.”