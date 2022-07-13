Supreme Court adjourns Gyakye Quayson’s case indefinitely

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday July 12, indefinitely adjourned the case involving embattled James Gyakye Quayson, who has been asked not to hold himself as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The ruling is to allow him to file written submissions supporting his motion to strike out the writ seeking constitutional interpretation within 14 days from today.



The Plaintiff, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the Electoral Commission as 2nd Respondent, and the Attorney-General as 3rd Respondent, also have 14 days to file their responses upon receipt of the written submissions.



Mr Ankomah Nimfa, dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holing himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.



The petitioner had prayed the apex court that James Gyakye Quayson’s continuous stay in office despite a High Court Judgment annulling his election offended the constitution, and was not fair to the people of Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court had ruled that Mr Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the 2020 polls.



The embattled MP had been challenging the decision by the high court at the Supreme Court.



The injunction against the MP will hold until the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election as MP.



Mr Quayson applied for a review of the apex court ruling led by his lawyer, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata.