Supreme Court affirms judgement in favour of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application seeking a review of its affirmation of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III as the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area.

In a 7:0 ruling Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the apex court presided over by Justice Bafffoe-Bonney, maintained an earlier ruling by a 5:0 decision that Odeneho Kwafo Akoto was validly nominated, elected and installed as the Paramount Chief of Akwamu in accordance with the custom and practices of the people of Akwamu.



This brings to finality, the more-than-a-decade-old dispute over the eligibility of the current Akwamu Chief who ascended the throne some 11 years ago.



Peace at last



In an interaction with Angelonline.com.gh moments after the final judgement on the matter, the victor was hopeful that peace would finally reign in Akwamu.



“Finally, the way has been cleared for peace in Akwamu for total development in the area,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III expressed.

He added: “This victory is not for one group, it is for the whole Akwamu so everyone should not be shy, let’s all come together as one big family and develop Akwamuman”.



According to him, the final outcome also feeds into the theme for the upcoming Akwasidae Festival scheduled for this weekend, from Friday, July 8 through to Sunday, July 10, 2022, which is ‘Let’s unite and build Akwamuman’ Akwamu



Background



The case involved Abusuapanyin Kojo Kyer Addaquay and Abrewatia Love Adwo Som as the petitioners, and Nana Afrakoma II, Nana Nyarkoa (Benkumhemaa), Nana Asomani (Amanguahene) and Kwabena Owiredu as the respondents.



The petitioners challenged the eligibility of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu, stating that the chief was an outsider who was not from the royal family.

They also held that the process through which he ascended the throne 11 years ago, was not in conformity with the customs of Akwamuman.



According to the ruling, the evidence, facts, history, custom and all the exhibits presented before them affirmed that to ascend to the black stool of Akwamu, a candidate must of necessity come from either the house of Yaa Ansaa or Yaa Botwe.



The court also said that there was no established system of rotation in Akwamu to ascend to the Paramount stool.