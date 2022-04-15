Supreme Court couldn't have allowed Quayson to continue an illegality – Frank Davies

Supreme Court

The Lawyer for the petitioner involving the deposed Assin North MP’s case, Frank Davis, says the Supreme Court could not have allowed the MP to breach the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Mr. Davis indicated that Mr. Quayson was engaged in illegality by carrying himself as MP.



“Well, because of what we have put before the Supreme Court my expectation was that the Constitution of the land will be upheld, the Constitution of the land will be given its highest priority and that is what has happened. One cannot be involved in the breach of the Constitution and still go around holding himself as a citizen of this country,” the Plaintiff’s lawyer disclosed.



He continued “That road has been effectively blocked. You can tread the path for too long but it doesn’t give you the right to do things which are irregular, unlawful and an affront on the constitution.”



However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal Team for the deposed Assin North MP, has said they vehemently disagree with the ruling by the Supreme Court restraining Mr. Quayson from holding himself as MP for the area.



A member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal described the ruling as sad development for the constituents.

According to him, the ruling means the people of Assin North will be deprived of an MP for some period of time.



“The Supreme Court has given its ruling, but we vehemently disagree with their position. It is a sad day for all of us. What it means is that Assin North is also not going to have representation in Parliament for as long as this case lasts. That is a sad situation,” he stated.



Mr. Jamal further disclosed that “There are precedents in this country. We all remember the case in Ayawaso West Wuogon where the lady was allowed to be in Parliament until the final determination of the case. So we thought that the Supreme Court would consider that situation and allow the representation to continue. But our legal team will meet and officially know the next step to take.”



Background



The Supreme Court had on March 8, 2022, ordered the legislator to file his defence in the case after in a 6-1 ruling.

The apex court had held that, the MP has been sufficiently given notice of the case against him.



The Supreme Court has by a majority decision on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, ruled that the Member of Parliament for Assin North cannot continue holding himself out as a lawmaker for the constituency.



The Apex court in a 5-2 ruling said the application from the plaintiff Michael Ankomah Nimfah succeeds.



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.



While Justice Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented, Jones Dotse, as Court President, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi granted the application.