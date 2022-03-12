Supreme Court directs Parliament to amend rules to allow Deputy Speakers to vote

Justices of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules Deputy Speakers can vote

The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling that has had a cascading effect on Parliament.



In a case brought before it to determine whether or not Deputy Speakers while presiding could vote and be counted to form a quorum, the apex court upheld that a Deputy Speaker could vote and be counted to form a quorum.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”

Initial reactions to the ruling suggested that it was to take immediate effect and that the Supreme Court had put finality to the matter.



In its 29-page detailed ruling released on Friday March 11, the Supreme Court on the part which addressed issues regarding voting rights of Deputy Speakers drew the line on why the speaker cannot vote but deputies can.



It noted that the Speaker is disqualified from voting because he or she is not a Member of Parliament while the deputies are.



To this end, the court said denying Deputy Speakers the right to vote will amount to disenfranchising their constituents.



It again added that political parties could as well take advantage of the situation to achieve their political interest in Parliament.

“For example, it could lead to opportunistic absences by a Speaker or one or the other Deputy Speakers, as an absence would mean a vote loss by the presiding member and their party.



"In particular, as ARTICLE 96 (1) (b) of the Constitution requires that the First and Second Deputy Speakers come from different political parties, an interpretation that deprives a presiding Deputy Speaker of their vote could give the rival party an unfair advantage in a sharply divided vote,” part of the judgment read.



In concluding the section, the Supreme Court said although it upheld the voting rights of Deputy Speakers, the order is subject to Parliament's ratification for it to be operationalized.



“In view of the foregoing, we are compelled by the Constitution to hold that a Deputy Speaker or person presiding does not lose their right to vote when they are presiding over the proceedings of Parliament.



“It must be emphasized however that the procedural and or operational rules to practicalise the protection of this constitutional right in a member presiding in the absence of a Speaker and his or her duty to represent his or her constituents in the vote and decision are matters within the exclusive domain of Parliament itself.

“Parliament may achieve this by amending its orders or adopting parliamentary practices to give effect to this constitutional imperative,” the ruling read in part.



