4
Menu
News

Supreme Court dismisses two applications of Assin North MP

1.21430176.jpeg James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Supreme Court in a 3-2 decision has dismissed James Gyekye Quayson's stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.

The court in a 3-2 decision also dismissed an application for certiorari filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

"In a 3-2 decision of this court, application for stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Cape Coast in relation to referral of Article 94 (2) (a) is dismissed.

Application for certiorari dated December 13, 2021 is unanimously dismissed," the Court presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, declared.

The application for stay of proceedings and referral of the MP, was seeking the Supreme Court to stay the appeal at the Cape Coast Court of Appeal and order the Court to refer Article 94(2a) to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

The Certiorari application was seeking to quash the ruling of the Court of Appeal ruling which dismissed the MP’s application for referral of Article 94 (2a) for interpretation.

In July 2021, a Cape Coast High Court declared that Quayson was holding a Canadian citizenship.

The MP proceeded to the Court of Appeal to seek refuge and subsequently to the highest court of the land.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise
Police officers gunned down were leading police to gang hideaway – Kwesi Ofori
Opuni might be hallucinating – Honyenuga
Petitioner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise voting as Speaker
Supreme court decides Joe Wise can vote while presiding
Sam George reacts to court ruling
Dr. Kwabena Duffour begins door to door campaign
Related Articles: