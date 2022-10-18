Supreme Court is not being packed with Justices - Newly appointed nominee

Supreme Court nominee Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu

Supreme Court nominee Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu has said she does not agree with claims that the Supreme Court is being packed with Justices by President Akufo-Addo.

According to her, supreme court judges are appointed when there are vacancies and when some of the judges retire.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday (18 October 2022), the appeals court judge explained that Akufo-Addo is only exercising his duties in nominating these justices.



“With all due respect, I think that’s a misconception.



“It’s not a fact that we’re going to be 18 members of the Supreme Court. As a matter of practice, generally speaking, nomination to the Supreme Court is when there are vacancies and when some of the justices are going on retirement. I dont agree that the Supreme Court is being packed,” Justice Ackah-Yensu said at her vetting.



The four Judges nominated to the Supreme Court by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are being vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all from the Appeals Court. The only High Court judge who made the list is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.



They were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration after Speaker Bagbin announced their nominations in the House in July.



Their appointment followed pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.



NYA/SEA