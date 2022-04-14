'Supreme Court is rushing too much into too many political cases' – Kwaku Azar

US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Prof Stephen Kweku Asare

Prof Asare says it is odd for Supreme Court to enforce a High Court ruling

The biggest challenge we have in Ghana is a court that is perceived to be partisan – Azar



I’m 100% confident there will be a by-election in Assin North- Azar



US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Prof Stephen Kweku Asare, has stated that the Supreme Court of Ghana has been recently rushing into too many political cases.



According to Prof Asare, who is popularly known as Kwaku Azar, by doing so, Ghanaians will at some point stop taking the Supreme Court seriously.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by Ghana, Azar, also, said the decision by the Supreme Court to enforce the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court in the case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson was strange.

“I’m afraid the Supreme Court is rushing too much into too many political cases and I’m afraid when it does so it is setting aside too many precedences. And I’m really worried that the Supreme Court is creating a situation where people are going to not take it very seriously.



“… the most difficult situation facing the country now is a court that is increasingly being perceived as partisan in a country that we are excessively partisan. The court must look at this case (Assin North case) more carefully. Here you are, there is a High Court judgement that can easily be enforced. Why does the court (Supreme Court) feel the need to be the one to enforce a high court judgement? It strikes me as odd; it is inconsistent with anything that you learn in law school,” he said.



Azar further stated that he is sure that there will be a by-election for the Assin North.



“I think eventually once they have granted this injunction … I’m 100 percent confident that they are going to say the elections should be held. So, if I were the MP I will resign and I will go and run for the election and try and win,” he added.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



But on April 13, 2022, the apex court, in a 5-2 decision, declared the Assin North constituency vacant.



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.