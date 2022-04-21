Supreme Court must not hear frivolous cases, dismiss them in chambers – A-G urges

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

AG addresses 2022 2022 Bench, Bar, and Faculty Conference

Godfred Dame urges Supreme Court to adopt measures to prune caseload



AG calls on Supreme Court to consider virtual hearings



The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for a revision of the rules of the Supreme Court to ensure the apex court is run in a more efficient manner.



Speaking at the 2022 Bench, Bar, and Faculty Conference in Accra on Thursday, April 21, 2022, Mr Dame argued that the court must adopt a pruning measure to tolerate important cases while dismissing frivolous applications and cases “in chambers.”



“Only important cases with the potential of resulting in a change of the law or with an immense public interest, should be heard by the Supreme Court,” a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb quotes the AG as having said.



Mr Dame emphasized that, “the time has come for the Supreme Court to reduce its caseload by prioritising the kinds of cases it actually hears.”

According to him, a bulk of cases handled annually by the Supreme Court are frivolous and that dismissing such cases in chambers will afford the court the opportunity to focus on cases of substance.



He further noted that lessons have been learnt from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and that “temporary innovations put in place, as a result of the pandemic, ought to be made a permanent feature of the justice delivery system.”



He also added that, “virtual hearing of cases should become a regular feature of our court system” as a cost-cutting measure with benefits of efficiency.



