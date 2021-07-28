Supreme Court must rule on annulment of Assin North parliamentary results - Segbefia

Private legal Practitioner, Alex Segbefia

Private legal Practitioner Mr Alex Segbefia has disagreed with the Cape Coast High Court for annulling the 2020 parliamentary election results in Assin North.

He said this is a matter that the Supreme Court has to make pronouncement.



“If they nominate a judge to be in any position when does he become a judge? At the point of nomination?



“It is when he is sworn in so there are three separate dates and this is a matter we think the Supreme Court has to actually rule on.



“There is a time of filing, there is a time of the election in this particular case. When the elections took place was he a citizen of this country or not, and then there is a time of when he actually swore that He is a Member of Parliament.”

A Cape Coast High Court has annulled the 2020 parliamentary election result.



A cost of 10, 000 has been awarded against the Electoral commission and 30 thousand against Joe Gyekye Quayson who until the cancellation of the result was the Assin North MP.



The presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye said Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



One Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, a mason and resident of Assin Bereku filed a petition against over dual citizenship.