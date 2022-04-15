0
Menu
News

Supreme Court ruling on Assin North MP is 'strange' - Edudzi Tamakloe

Edudzie Tamakloe Sde Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A member of the Legal Team of the embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has described the Supreme Court ruling on the MP’s case as strange, as per the ruling, the MP cannot hold himself as a Parliamentarian.

Speaking to Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Tamakloe said the situation is worrying as the people of Assin North will have no representative in Parliament.

He said the legal team will subsequently meet to deliberate on their next line of action.

According to Mr. Edudzi, Mr. Gyakye Quayson is confident in the Judicial system and he is hopeful for a successful ruling.

The Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana, in a majority decision on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 granted an injunction application against Mr. James Gyakye Quayson restraining him from holding himself out as a Member of Parliament and performing Parliamentary duties pending the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding