Supreme Court ruling on James Quayson is a very sound judgement – Lawyer

Sulley Sambian, North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

NDC didn’t have a case from day one, Sulley Sambian

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame



A legal practitioner and Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in the North-East Region, Sulley Sambian, has described the Supreme Court ruling as a very sound judgment.



This is in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, he said the NDC knew they had a bad case but decided to use other tactics to allow the MP to stay in parliament.

“This is a very sound judgment coming from the apex court. Once they realized that their case was not a good one, they decided to deploy technicalities so they could perpetuate the continuous illegality of the MP’s stay in Parliament. As a team, we decided to cut short their legal antics and gymnastics. We decided that, look why don’t we go to the apex court with an application injuncting him from representing the people of Assin North on the basis of the judgment of the high court?



“This is a typical case of a hunter learning to shoot without missing in the case where the bird learns to fly without perching. Now, let’s see their next move,” he said.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



But on April 13, 2022, the apex court, in a 5-2 decision, declared the Assin North constituency vacant.

The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.



The seven-member court panel agreed by a majority decision with Michael Ankomah Nimfah who filed an application that James Gyekye Quayson’s continuous stay in Parliament despite a High Court judgement annulling his election contravened the constitution and was not fair to the people of Assin North.