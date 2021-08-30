Supreme Court ruling prohibiting Honyenuga a confidence booster to justice system – Kpebu

Martin Kpebu is a private legal practitioner

• Martin Kpebu has reacted the Supreme Court ruling on Jusitce Honyenuga over the Opuni, Agongo trail

• The Apex Court has barred the Justice from presiding over the trial on grounds of bias



• Kpebu described the decision as a landmark one which gives a boost of confidence in the justice system



Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has reacted to a recent development at the Supreme Court of Ghana to prohibit a Justice from presiding over a trial on grounds of bias.



Last month in July, the Apex Court prohibited Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga from presiding over the trial of a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, and businessman, Alhaji Seidu Agongo.



Martin Kpebu commenting on the move described it as a ‘landmark decision’ by the Apex Court as “sound and useful,” indicating a positive confidence booster for the public and the judiciary system.

He pointed the three-two majority decision, which is now being challenged by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, demonstrated that even the Supreme Court, which is the highest court of the land, was allowed to hold the scales of justice evenly balanced between the state and an accused person.



“In this particular case, the Supreme Court has had to prohibit one of its own and for me, to the extent that the Judge is one of their own and still being prohibited, tells you that the Supreme Court is really up to the task” he said.



The legal practitioner further said the ruling by the Supreme Court was “a big shot in the arm” for the country’s justice delivery system adding it would dispel public perceptions that justice delivery was not fair in the country.



Martin Kpebu said it would also conscientize the public that the justice system was capable of holding its own to account whenever they erred as well as asl help promote public confidence in the judiciary system.



“This ruling tells you that even the Supreme Court has no problem prohibiting one of their own and this is a strong message to all Ghanaians and the business community as well,” he said.