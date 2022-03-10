0
Supreme Court ruling 'removes all ambiguity' - Joe Wise 'celebrates'

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu says the Supreme Court ruling on a Deputy Speaker presiding over proceedings in Parliament having the right to vote on matters and also be counted as part of the quorum for decision making in Parliament vindicates his long-held belief. Speaking to the media in Parliament, he said the ruling “will help advance democracy and practice in the House”. Mr Osei Owusu said the ruling “removes all ambiguity”.

