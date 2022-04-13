Supreme Court set to rule on injunction application against Assin North MP

Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson

Cape Coast High Court annuls Assin North election

Assin North MP states his case on injunction application



Cape Coast High Court erred in nullifying my election, Assin North MP



The Supreme Court will today, Wednesday, rule on an application seeking to prevent Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from performing parliamentary duties.



This comes after Michael Ankomah Nimfah on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high Court Judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court Judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.

Meanwhile, the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson has filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court challenging an interlocutory injunction against him.



In the affidavit, he indicated that the court will deny the people of Assin North their right to representation if the plaintiff is granted his relief.



“That it would be denying the people of Assin North their right of representation in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic if the Supreme Court were to grant the reliefs sought by the Plaintiff even on an interim basis.



“The Plaintiff ought not to be allowed in forum shopping and sheer manipulation of the judicial process to turn justice on its head.”