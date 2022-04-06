2
Supreme Court sets April 13 to rule on injunction application against Assin North MP

Gyakye Quayson James James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

The Supreme Court has set April 13 to rule on the injunction application filed by private citizen Michael Ankomah Nimfah to prevent Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from performing parliamentary duties.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against from performing his parliamentary duties after a high Court Judgment.

James Gyakye Quayson had his seat declared vacant by Cape Coast High Court following issue of dual citizenship in July 28, 2021.

The Supreme Court panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Victor Dotse with Justice Agnes Dordzie, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Justice Yonni Kulendi fixed the date after hearing the parties.

Earlier the Apex court had dismissed a review of application blocking the hearing of the injunction filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah.

Counsel for the MP led by Tsatsu Tsikata withdrew the motion on stay of proceedings afterwhich it was struck out by the court.

